Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Spire updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

