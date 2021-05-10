Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.90.
Spire stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 491,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,892. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About Spire
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
