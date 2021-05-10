Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.14. Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.90.

Spire stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 491,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,892. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

