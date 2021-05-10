Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.