Sprott (NYSE:SII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sprott (NYSE:SII) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%.

NYSE SII opened at $46.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 2,350.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

