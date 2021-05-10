SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPSC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.87. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

