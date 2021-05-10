SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.
SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87.
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
