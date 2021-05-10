SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $123.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $98.36 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

