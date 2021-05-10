SRAX (SRAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. SRAX has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. On average, analysts expect SRAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRAX stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRAX shares. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

