StakedZEN Achieves Market Cap of $4.42 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $133.13 or 0.00238068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $4.42 million and $37,082.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

