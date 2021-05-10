Stakinglab (LABX) One Day Volume Tops $37.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,851.88 and $37.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00030155 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004899 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

