Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.74

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.74 and last traded at $221.25, with a volume of 2382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.69.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average is $184.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.