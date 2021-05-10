Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.50

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $23.38. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 12,283 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 450.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.