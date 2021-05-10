Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STWD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

