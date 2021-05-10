State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 5,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $42,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $26.29 on Monday, reaching $1,399.76. 2,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,432. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $888.62 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,406.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 170.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total transaction of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,246 shares of company stock worth $15,999,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

