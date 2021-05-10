State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,487,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,176,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

