State of Michigan Retirement System Has $93.79 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $93,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.75 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,490,793. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

