State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Leidos worth $37,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $105.33. 4,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,901. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

