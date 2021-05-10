State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,725 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $67,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NFLX stock traded down $10.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.63. 70,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,722. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.86 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

