State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.65 Million Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 700,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 252,720 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

