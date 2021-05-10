State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,028 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $17,185,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $13,448,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.