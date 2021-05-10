State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,921 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

