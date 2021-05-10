State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.31

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.31 and last traded at $87.95, with a volume of 904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 126.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

