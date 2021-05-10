Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2,974.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,060 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

STLD opened at $63.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

