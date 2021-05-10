Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.06.

TSE STLC opened at C$37.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.02. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$6.16 and a 52-week high of C$37.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

