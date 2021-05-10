Stelco (TSE:STLC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stelco traded as high as C$39.01 and last traded at C$38.06, with a volume of 58881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.37.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -208.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Stelco Company Profile (TSE:STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.