Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 34.1% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion and $5.87 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00751108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00244993 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.59 or 0.01206610 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,213 coins and its circulating supply is 23,061,607,555 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.