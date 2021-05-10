Stephens Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $115.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $99.35 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

