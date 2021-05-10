Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

WY stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,570,000 after purchasing an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,312,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,181,000 after buying an additional 791,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,620 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

