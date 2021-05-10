Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $16.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICPT. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.71.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $95.98. The firm has a market cap of $568.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

