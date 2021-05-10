Strategic Education’s (STRA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $77.31 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

