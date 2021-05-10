Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $104.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

