Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $202.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.02 and a 200 day moving average of $188.48. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.