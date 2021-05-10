Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after buying an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $138.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

