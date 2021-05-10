Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $57.99 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.