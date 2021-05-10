Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,705 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

