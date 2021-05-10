Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 876 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 292,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $43.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $43.11.

