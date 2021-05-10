Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SunPower stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.