Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Stride posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stride by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

