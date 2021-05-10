Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE:CNS opened at $70.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

CNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.