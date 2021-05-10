Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $620.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

