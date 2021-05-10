Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $8,119,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,048 shares of company stock worth $1,767,595 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

