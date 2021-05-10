Strs Ohio Has $1.01 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $288.05 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $318.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.48.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

