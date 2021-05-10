Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

Arconic stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

