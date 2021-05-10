Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of PJT opened at $72.25 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

