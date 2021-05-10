Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Sempra Energy worth $127,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

