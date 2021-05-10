Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,608 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Paychex worth $132,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $195,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

