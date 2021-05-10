Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $122,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.25 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

