Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $139,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $616,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $850.67 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $865.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

