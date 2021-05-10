Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $155.27 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.90% of TransUnion worth $155,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRU opened at $106.21 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.