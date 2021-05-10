Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $130.05 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,583,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,050,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $14,809,806.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,430,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $19.75 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.