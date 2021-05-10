Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.60.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4487 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.